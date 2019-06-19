Dining With Denise Neil
Retro candy, soda and hot sauce shop is opening today in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood
It’s opening day for Delano’s new Sweet ‘n Saucy, a store that specializes in retro candy, unusual bottled sodas, salsas, hot sauces and barbecue sauces.
At 11 a.m., Derek Sorrells, the co-owner of The Arcade in Old Town, will open the doors of his new shop at 535 W. Douglas, just a few doors down from Milkfloat.
Inside, visitors will find their senses assaulted by color and sugar, and they can peruse shelves filled with unusual sodas in flavors like Ranch dressing and dog drool, retro, novelty and modern-day candy, and hot sauces designed for every tolerance level. Sorrells said the store features 230 different flavors of soda and more than 250 different bottles of hot sauce and barbecue sauce.
There’s also a section of crazy socks, bin after bin of colorful saltwater taffy, and a section offering custom etched glasses featuring the Wichita flag.
The shop also has a custom-built, 12-foot soda bar where people can open cold bottles of soda and hang around to enjoy them.
Sorrells doesn’t have the big sign up out front yet, but that will arrive next week, he said. He also wants customers to know that there’s lots of parking available behind the store. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
He got the idea for the store after visiting an old-fashioned candy store in Colorado and deciding it appealed to his love for all things retro.
For more information, call 316-351-8188.
