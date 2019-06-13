New bierock business in Wichita launches this weekend

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks This recipe for bierocks, also known as German stuffed rolls, from Team Bequette features dough filled with cabbage, hamburger, and onions. Green bell pepper and garlic are also added. Music: Italian Afternoon by Twin Musicom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This recipe for bierocks, also known as German stuffed rolls, from Team Bequette features dough filled with cabbage, hamburger, and onions. Green bell pepper and garlic are also added. Music: Italian Afternoon by Twin Musicom.

The licenses are secured, the calendar is filling up, and now Want Bierock Co., the new food trailer by the owners of Want Coffee at 2615 W. 13th St., is ready to hit the road.

The trailer, which will focus exclusively on owner Lori Want’s homemade bierocks and cinnamon rolls, will have its first service at a Father’s Day event that’s open to the public at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Road. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and anyone can attend and give the new business a try.

Other food trucks will be there, too, and the evening will also feature inflatables, games and live music.

Lori Want, whose husband, Jim, will run the trailer while she remains in the shop, said the pair plans to take the trailer all over town, including to all the food truck rallies, but they decided to start with a less hectic event.





Jim Want will sell his wife’s homemade bierocks and cinnamon rolls from a new food trailer called Want Bierock Co. Courtesy photo

“We’re kind of practicing at the smaller stuff so it’s not a catastrophe,” she said.





The couple has a few other events on the calendar so far. They plan to be at the big Food Trucks at the Fountain rally at the WaterWalk on June 30. They’ll also set up at a June 22 event at the Red Roof Inn, 6815 W. Kellogg, called At the Market for Women. It’s from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Wants also plan to show up for random popups around town and say they will update their location on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Wants took over the former Twisted Java coffee shop in May of last year, renaming it Want Coffee. Lori added her famous bierocks and cinnamon rolls to the menu, and they quickly became two of the shop’s best sellers.

The truck will feature just bierocks, cinnamon rolls and drinks.