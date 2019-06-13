Hot food, big food and a whole lot of meat: The seven manliest meals in Wichita

Cam Newton helps Target shoppers with Father’s Day gifts (FILE VIDEO -- 2016) Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton surprised shoppers at a Target store in North Carolina with an appearance on June 16, 2016, and helped several shoppers pick out Fathers Day gifts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- 2016) Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton surprised shoppers at a Target store in North Carolina with an appearance on June 16, 2016, and helped several shoppers pick out Fathers Day gifts.

Not all dads love big, gut-filling, meat-heavy meals with a beer or a bourbon on the side.

But a whole lot of them do.

If your dad falls into that category and you want to take him out for a meal that will cement your spot as “favorite child,” this list can help.

I’ve compiled a list of some of the Wichita area’s most manly meals, most dad-friendly dishes, to help you decide how, where and when to feed your father this weekend.

Some on the list are dishes that are served all year round. Some are special meals being offered in honor of Father’s Day. Some are special buffets. All ought to make Dad happy.

Super manly meals

The Tomahawk at Shindigs Bar & Grill, 500 Main Street, Winfield,: It’s worth the 41-mile drive to this unexpected Winfield restaurant, that was designed by a dad and is filled with decor made from salvaged cars, chicken feeders, pulleys, aircraft landing strips, etc. Dad will love the look of the place, and he’ll also love the restaurant’s signature dish — a show-stopping, 2-pound, bone-in tomahawk steak that fills up most of the butcher block it’s served on. The meal is $58 and includes a 32-oz. bone-in ribeye, a loaded baked potato and sauteed asparagus. The menu says it feeds two, but let dad have it all to himself for Father’s Day. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Chicken fried steak at The Barn, 307 W. Dean St., Burrton: By now, the story of this small-town restaurant’s legendary chicken fried steak is well known. The steak is so popular that the restaurant served 10,000 of them during its first 11 months of business in 2016. The steaks are huge and are battered in flour and buttermilk then fried to crispy perfection. They’re served with bacon green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy and a homemade yeast roll. The Barn is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Father’s Day.

Fireman’s sandwich, Toast Buster sandwich at Pig In Pig Out, 1003 E. 13th St.: This favorite Wichita barbecue restaurant isn’t open on Sunday, but you can take Dad on Saturday to start stretching out his belly for Sunday eating activities. If you do, have him order one of these two gut-busting sandwiches. The Fireman’s sandwich is a giant made with pulled pork or brisket topped with hotlinks and turkey. The Toast Buster offers a choice of meat topped with a “heaping portion” of mac and cheese, and it’s all sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast.

Belly Buster Burger at Fat Ernie’s, 2806 S. Hydraulic: This big ole burger is listed as being made with “half the cow.” In reality, it’s a one-pounder served on an oversized bun and it costs $12.99 with “fries and all the trimmings.” Add bacon and cheese and the total is $14.99. Fat Ernie’s is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Father’s Day.

Grasshopper taco at Tacos El Tlahco, Mercadito Hispano Nomar, 204 E. 21st St.: Does your dad claim to be a manly man unafraid to try anything? Let him prove it by taking him to try the tacos de chapulines at the Hispanic market that sets up at Nomar every weekend. Tacos de chapulines are actually tacos filled with crunchy toasted grasshoppers, and Tacos El Tlahco owner China Pena says they taste kind of like potato chips. Dad can give the tacos a try from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Reaper chicken at Dempsey’s Biscuit Co., 3425 E. Douglas: Some men judge their manliness by the degree of spiciness they can tolerate. Let Dad test his mettle at Dempsey’s Biscuit Co., which on Sunday will serve a brunch menu that will feature the restaurant’s extra extra extra hot Reaper chicken, made with a combination of ghost peppers and Carolina reaper peppers.

Barbecue buffet at B&C BBQ Pub & Grill, 355 N. Washington: Dads who like meat will love the mega barbecue buffet at B&C, which is overflowing with all the pork, turkey and beef they can eat. The buffet is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays only, so you can either take him early or visit on Sunday, when the restaurant will be offering its smoked boneless short ribs on a bed of cheesy grits topped with asparagus for $18. And they serve beer! Hours on Sunday are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.





Special Father’s Day feasts

Several Wichita restaurants are putting on special Father’s Day meals designed to appeal to dads Here are a few:

King’s Feast at Doo-Dah Diner, 1530 S. Webb Road: This breakfast favorite is offering a Father’s Day feast of ribs, fried chicken, pork belly, red beans and rice, flourless chocolate cake and more. They’ll also have a brat bar. The price is $24.99 for adults and $12.99 for children under 12. Call for reservations at 316-558-3636.

Burgers & Bourbon at Two Olives, 2949 N. Rock Road: This restaurant is offering a special menu of gourmet burgers and bourbon drink specials from Thursday through Saturday. It’ll also serve a Father’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday that’s $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, and $10 for children ages 5-12. Call 316-681-1100 or make an online reservation at http://bit.ly/twoolivesopentable.

All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish at Mama Nith’s Crawfish, 604 Topeka: This restaurant is offering a Father’s Day special that features all-you-can-eat crawfish for $34.99 if the ticket is purchased in advance or $39.99 on the day of the event. It lasts from 3 to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Purchase tickets by messaging the restaurant on Facebook.

Brats & Brews at Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwich: This popular Wichita brewery doesn’t have a kitchen but it will fire up the grill and serve free brats while supplies last from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Other restaurants serving Father’s Day buffets

Scotch & Sirloin, 5325 E. Kellogg, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. it’s $16.95, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. it’s $16.95.





6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St.: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $34 adults, $15 children under 8. Dinner service is 4 to 9 p.m. with a free martini for dad with purchase of any steak

Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House, inside the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2098 S. Airport Road: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.., $29.95 for adults, $25.95 for seniors, $18.95 for ages 6-12

Hangar One Steakhouse, 5925 W. Kellogg: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $22.95 adults, $7.99 kids

Hereford House, 1400 Terradyne, Andover, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., $14.95 adults, $8.95 for children; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $16.95 for adult, $9.95 for children.

Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., $18

Twelve, 12111 W. Maple: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $26.95 adults, $12.95 ages 6-12

YaYa’s Eurobistro, 8115 E. 21st St.: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $24.95 adults, $14.95 children