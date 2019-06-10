North Wichita restaurant gets an upgrade when it moves into a neighbor’s space

Gorditas Norma has a new home. The Wichita Eagle

When the bigger, newer building became available in late March, Norma Garcia saw an opportunity.

Now, her almost 5-year-old business — Gorditas Norma — is operating a few blocks to the north of its original space, having taken over the former Family Cafe spot at at 2849 N. Broadway.

The new spot, which is a few blocks from the original location at 2345 N. Broadway, offers the restaurant’s customers twice as many seats.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gorditas Norma specializes in authentic Mexican fare, including gorditas. Courtesy photo

“We slowly outgrew the place,” Garcia said. “We knew it was time for a upgrade.”

Family Cafe, owned by JR and Vickie Shurtz, closed in March after 31 years in business. Their original building was torn down in 2010 and replaced with the existing building.

Gorditas Norma serves authentic Mexican dishes like tortas, burritos, tacos and flautas, but its specialty is corn and flour gorditas, which are patties stuffed with things like meat, potatoes, beans and more. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Gorditas Norma menu