Where to get free doughnuts in Wichita on National Doughnut Day

When it comes to National (fill in the blank) Days, few stir up more excitement than National Doughnut Day.

Every year, doughnut stores across the city offer customers free or discounted doughnuts, and those who map out their days just right on Friday can easily collect a free half dozen.

Here’s where to go to celebrate in Wichita on Friday.

Dunkin’, 333 S. West St. and 11310 E. 21st St.: Customers can get a free classic doughnut of choice with any beverage purchase.

Krispy Kreme, 7777 E. Central: Each customer will get one free doughnut – any doughnut. If the company gives away 1 million doughunts on Friday, it’ll do another doughnut giveaway later this month.





LaMar’s Donuts, 3130 N. Rock Road, 10051 W. 21st St.: Each customer can get one doughnut (with a hole) for free.





The Dapper Doughnut, 701 E. Douglas: This mini-doughnut shop is offering free cinnamon sugar doughnuts and half-price 12-count boxes.





Hurts Donut, 7010 W. 21st St.: This shop isn’t giving away any freebies, but it will donate 10 percent of its Friday sales to Kansas Honor Flight.

The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas, 3750 N. Woodlawn: Offering 15 percent off for those with 2019 Riverfest buttons.

Paradise Donuts, 10607 W. Maple and 612 E Douglas: Customers who visit the store each get one free glazed doughnut.

Sugar Shak Daylight Donut, 2121 N. Tyler: Selling glazed doughnuts for $6.99 a dozen, limit four dozen.

Walmart: If you’re out shopping at Walmart, you can get a free glazed doughnut while you’re there.



