West Wichita will have to do without free pie Wednesday while restaurant gets new look

If you get a pancake or pie hankering in west Wichita next week, you’ll have to think of somewhere to go other than Village Inn.

The diner at 7020 W. Central — one of three in Wichita — will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday and will not reopen until the following Saturday, June 15. In the meantime, crews give the building a major interior and exterior remodel.

Scott Boyer, who owns the three Village Inn restaurants in Wichita, said that when the remodel is complete, there will be a “noticeable change to the inside and outside” of the restaurant, which originally opened in Wichita in 1985.

Inside, there will be new paint, new chairs, exposed brick walls and an overall updated “industrial” look, he said. Some of the work has already started on the exterior, which will also get refreshed.

One of Wichita’s Village Inn restaurants will close next week for an interior and exterior remodel. Courtesy photo

The restaurants in the Village Inn chain all get mini remodels every five years, Boyer said, but this will be one of the chain’s more involved 10-year remodels. No other store in the chain has quite this look yet.

Eventually, the other Wichita stores — the one at 1685 S. Rock Road that opened the year after the West Central store and the one at 3535 S. Meridian that opened in 2001 — also will get new looks. Boyer also owns Village Inn restaurants in Derby and Hutchinson as well as four in Iowa.

“They’re testing the look for all the Village Inns,” he said.





The restaurant, which is known for its breakfast menu and its free pie Wednesdays, should reopen at 6 a.m. on June 15.