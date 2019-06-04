Win tickets to Thursday night’s Cajun Food Fest

One of the Wichita Riverfest’s most loved food traditions is a one-night event that always gives Kennedy Plaza a New Orleans feel.

It’s Goodwill Industries Cajun Food Fest, and it’s scheduled for 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Here’s the best part: I have two pairs of tickets to give away. Want them? Go to the Dining with Denise Facebook page and comment on my post about the event. I’ll draw two winners on Wednesday morning. If you want to throw my page a “like” while you’re there, by all means, go right ahead.

Those who attend the event get chicken etouffee, red beans and sausage, rice, a roll and bread pudding with bourbon custard sauce. If you don’t win tickets, you can still feast for $10 a person. While there, you can enjoy music from the High Society Dixieland Band at 5:30 p.m. and Shamarr Allen of Galaztic at 7 p.m. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue take the stage at 9 p.m.

Disclaimer: You will have to have your own Riverfest button if you win the tickets, but on “Throwback Thursday,” you can wear any current or past button to be admitted to the festival.



