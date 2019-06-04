Wichita restaurants try to fight Riverfest slump by offering discounts for button wearers

Wichita icon gets a new coat of paint (FILE VIDEO -- 2018) The rooster that stands atop The Donut Whole gets a new coat of paint. The popular doughnut shop and hangout in the Douglas Design District recently underwent an ownership change. (July 31, 2018) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- 2018) The rooster that stands atop The Donut Whole gets a new coat of paint. The popular doughnut shop and hangout in the Douglas Design District recently underwent an ownership change. (July 31, 2018)

Wichita Riverfest time is traditionally a challenging time for local restaurants, especially those that operate near the festival footprint. Owners report that traffic is slow as people flock to the food court for nine days.

Several try to combat that problem each year by offering discounts to people who have Riverfest buttons. So if you’re filled up up funnel cakes, take your button to one of these restaurants before the festival ends on Saturday and you can get a deal on a non-festival meal.

Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley: Wear a Riverfest button into the tasting room and get $1 off any full pour on tap.





Alejandro’s Fast Mexican Food, 1212 S. Rock Road, 2110 N. Maize Road: Show a Riverfest button and get free chips and a medium soft drink with purchase of $5.99 or more.

Caesar’s Table, 125 N. Market: Show a Riverfest button and get 10 percent off your bill through Friday.

Delanos Diner, 1220 W. Douglas: Show a button and get a slice of pie for $1.29.

The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas: Get 15 percent off with a Riverfest button.





Headshots Bar & Grill, 2120 N. Woodlawn: A Riverfest button gets customers a buy-one-get-one daily game pass, offering access to more than 1,500 video and board games.

Kelly’s Family Diner, 2131 S. Broadway: Get 10 percent off with a Riverfest button.

Knolla’s Pizza, several Wichtia locations: Get $5 off any regular-price order of $20 or more by showing your button.

Leslie Coffee Co., 930 W. Douglas: If you order online at https://www.toasttab.com/leslie-coffee-co/v2/online-order and show your Riverfest button when you pick up your order, you’ll get 50 cents off.

Mama Nith’s Crawfish, 604 Topeka: Get a 10 percent discount with a Riverfest button.





Sweetly Scrumptious, 6151 E. 13th St. Get a free cupcake and free cookie for kids plus 10 percent off orders and storefront purchases with a Riverfest button.





Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas: Those wearing buttons get a 20 percent discount. (Alcohol not included.)