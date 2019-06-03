Wichita Riverfest merchandise tent is stocked with odes to fried festival food

Hungry? Tips from the Riverfest food court Denise Neil and Oliver Morrison review a few of the items sold at the Wichita River Festival Food Court. (June 6, 2017) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Denise Neil and Oliver Morrison review a few of the items sold at the Wichita River Festival Food Court. (June 6, 2017)

The Wichita Riverfest merchandise tent on Kennedy Plaza has always been the place to stock up on festival themed T-shirts, hats and hoodies.

But this year — with the aid of a local artist — the merchandise tent is adding a collectors item that fans of festival food will want to dry their dishes with for years to come.

The festival staff commissioned local artist Hannah Scott, who also owns Vortex Souvenir, to design some tea towels that would appeal to those who love Riverfest food court fare.

There are three designs, and each one pays homage to a caloric Riverfest staple: the corn dog, the funnel cake and the nacho.

The corn dog towel reads, “If it ain’t fried, it ain’t food.” The funnel cake towel says ”Feed me funnel cake and tell me I’m beautiful.” The nacho towel reads “Nacho problem.”

The towels, which are $12 apiece or three for $30, are available in the merchandise tent on Kennedy Plaza, and this year, the festival also plans to have a rolling “merch mobile” in a golf cart that will travel around making sales.

Riverfest food court fans who are all stocked up on tea towels also can opt for a new T-shirt being sold this year. It’s red and reads “All you need is love... and funnel cake.”