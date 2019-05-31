Big Wichita beer and music festival is returning to Wichita

The Prairieland Beer & Music Festival will have its second go-round in September.

It was a hit last year, so the organizers of the Prairieland Beer & Music Festival are bringing it back for another go.

The event, a beer and music festival by the Kansas Craft Brewer’s Guild, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14. It will once again be at Wave, the outdoor/indoor venue at 650 E. Second. Tickets will go on sale starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The event will be set up much like last year’s, even though it will happen about a month earlier. It will feature a beer tasting from 3 to 6 p.m., and attendees will be able to sample beers from a long list of local and regional craft breweries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Split Lip Rayfield headlines the Prairieland Beer & Music Festival at Wave in September. Ann Dean .

A lineup of bands will play all day long, and performers will include Pretend Friend, Banda Hispanica, Henna Roso, Shamarr Allen and Split Lip Rayfield.





Tickets for the event will be available on Saturday at www.eventbrite.com. People can get a full festival pass, including music and beer, for $60, a VIP full festival pass for $70, a music-only pass for $20 and a VIP music-only pass for $30. A certain number of tickets will be sold to early-bird shoppers that are $10 less.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PrairielandFest.