One of Wichita’s first breweries is celebrating its birthday with a parking lot party

Happy birthday to Hopping Gnome, one of Wichita’s first craft breweries.

Hopping Gnome, one of the earliest craft breweries on the Wichita scene, is celebrating its fourth birthday this weekend with a big parking lot party.

Owners Torrey and Stacy Lattin, who first opened their brewery at 1710 E. Douglas on May 29, 2015, are blocking off the M&M Insurance parking lot at Hydraulic and Victor, which is behind their taproom, from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Starting at noon, they’ll have food from food trucks The Flying Stove, Noble House and Personal Chef Roberto, and at 2 p.m., the Lamphouse Photo Booth will be on site to take pictures of revelers.

From 5 to 11 p.m., the party will have live music from On Tap, Molly Neeley Trip and Huffy & The NightTrain.

The tap room will be open its regular hours but with limited staff since everyone will be out back partying. The event will go on rain or shine, and if necessary, the bands will move inside.

