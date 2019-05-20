They have restaurants in more than a dozen small towns. Now, they’re moving into Wichita

Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant (FILE VIDEO -- JANUARY 26, 2018) A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- JANUARY 26, 2018) A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook.

A family that owns about 13 Mexican restaurants across the region — including in El Dorado, Park City, Hays and Pratt — is about to expand into Wichita.

Juan Lopez is about to open Los Cabos Mexican Grill in the space in the Crossroads Shopping Center, 7011 W. Central, that Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant vacated in September.

The restaurant, which will have table service and a full bar, should open in about two weeks, Lopez said.

The menu will feature Mexican favorites like tacos, burritos and fajitas and will be nearly identical to the family’s other restaurants, including Cancun Mexican Grill in Park City and Hays, Anita’s Mexican Grill in El Dorado, and El Dos De Oros in Pratt.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wichita will be the biggest city where the family will have a restaurant, Lopez said, and they’ve been wanting to test out the Wichita market.

“We’ve been thinking about it for a while and just hadn’t found the right opportunity yet,” he said.

Los Cabos will be open for lunch and dinner daily. I’ll let you know when it’s ready to open.