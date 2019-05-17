This local taco chain has opened its fifth Wichita restaurant

Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant (FILE VIDEO -- JANUARY 26, 2018) A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- JANUARY 26, 2018) A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook.

Wichita has added another Taco Shop. Today (Friday, May 17) the local taco chain is opening its fifth Wichita store at 427 N. Hillside, in the building near Central and Hillside that previously held Taco Bueno. Taco Shop spokeswoman Stefanie Heinrichs said that the restaurant hadn’t quite opened by 1 p.m., when she was last there, but that it would be open sometime this afternoon and definitely by dinner time.





The new restaurant will have a drive through and will be open the same hours as the others: daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the dining room and until 11 p.m. for the drive through.

Taco Shop is a locally owned fast-food taco chain founded in 1977. Its other Wichita stores are at 1010 E. Harry, 1652 S. Webb, 601 N. West St. and 6925 E. 21st St.

The Taco Bueno in the space closed in September, and now, Wichita’s only Taco Bueno is at 3530 N. Rock Road.

