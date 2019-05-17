Say ‘so long’ to the Shocker seniors at a Doo-Dah Diner event

Say so long to the Wichita State University basketball seniors at an autograph session tonight. The Wichita Eagle

It’ll feel weird to go to Doo-Dah Diner and not eat anything, but there will be consolation. Wichita State University’s two graduating men’s basketball players will be there signing autographs for fans.





The diner at 1530 S. Webb will be the site of an autograph session with Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones, graduating seniors who have completed their basketball careers at the school.

Though it’s not usually open during evening hours, the diner will welcome fans from 4 to 6 p.m. tonight, Friday, May 17, and for $5, each person can have two items autographed. The diner won’t be serving food during the event.

