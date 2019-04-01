Dining With Denise Neil

Wichita restaurants’ April Fools’ Day pranks include mystery ice cream, gaggy coffee

By Denise Neil

April 01, 2019 10:13 AM

Warning: It’s April 1, and Wichita restaurants have proven that they’re not above a few April Fools’ Day pranks.

I’ll never forget that year Bomber Burger’s owner announced he was shutting down the place for good. (Not funny.) Or two years ago when Reverie Coffee Roasters’ owner Andrew Gough teamed up with Manna Wok’s Kye Chon for a video promoting a gag-inducing new kim chi latte.

They’re back at it again this year. Not only is Knolla’s Pizza advertising a free pizza box with any order today, not only is Little Lion Ice Cafe selling a mystery “fool’s flight” of flavors today, but Gough and his crew are back at it again.

53552211_2104014912968467_5979975346672369664_n.jpg
Knolla’s Pizza is getting in on the April Fools’ Day fun today. Though you really can get a free pizza box with any order.
Courtesy photo

Watch the above video, which Gough made in cooperation with Yokohoma Ramen Joint owner Jack Fukuda. The funny stuff starts about halfway through. Try not to gag.

And speaking of, if you taste the mystery flavors at Little Lion, 2721 E. Central, today and guess what they are, you get a prize.

No joke.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

