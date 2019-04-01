Wichita restaurants’ April Fools’ Day pranks include mystery ice cream, gaggy coffee

Warning: It’s April 1, and Wichita restaurants have proven that they’re not above a few April Fools’ Day pranks.
I’ll never forget that year Bomber Burger’s owner announced he was shutting down the place for good. (Not funny.) Or two years ago when Reverie Coffee Roasters’ owner Andrew Gough teamed up with Manna Wok’s Kye Chon for a video promoting a gag-inducing new kim chi latte.
They’re back at it again this year. Not only is Knolla’s Pizza advertising a free pizza box with any order today, not only is Little Lion Ice Cafe selling a mystery “fool’s flight” of flavors today, but Gough and his crew are back at it again.
Watch the above video, which Gough made in cooperation with Yokohoma Ramen Joint owner Jack Fukuda. The funny stuff starts about halfway through. Try not to gag.
And speaking of, if you taste the mystery flavors at Little Lion, 2721 E. Central, today and guess what they are, you get a prize.
No joke.
