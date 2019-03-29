Popular Wichita-based taco chain moving into old Taco Bueno spot

The restaurant space at 427 N. Hillside that’s been empty since Taco Bueno closed there in September is about to get a new taco tenant.
A new Taco Shop, the fifth for the local chain, will be taking over the space, said Taco Shop spokeswoman Stefanie Heinrichs. Construction crews are already at work rehabbing the spot, and it should be open sometime in May.
The existing Taco Shops in Wichita are at 1010 E. Harry, 1652 S. Webb, 601 N. West St. and 6925 E. 21st St. All of those stores have undergone major facelifts over the past several years, most recently the one at Central and West, where the drive-through always has a long line.
There was once a Taco Shop near the new location. It operated at 4910 E. Central in the spot that now has Lina’s Mexican Restaurant.
Taco Shop is a locally owned fast-food taco chain founded in 1977.
