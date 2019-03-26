A new Salvadoran restaurant with pupusas on the menu will soon open in west Wichita

Hazel Arteaga along with her sisters and her mother, Norma — who is the cook — are about to open San Salvador Cafe in the little building at 5518 W. Central that was most recently home to El Viejito, a Mexican restaurant that moved to 4722 S. Broadway earlier this year. The building, a former China Express, sits just east of I-235 at Central.
The new restaurant is set to open Monday, April 1.
San Salvador Cafe’s specialty will be pupusas, which are little corn cakes stuffed with meats, cheeses and vegetables that are popular in the Arteaga’s native El Salvador. Hazel said they’ll serve pupusas stuffed with pork and cheese, chicken and cheese, and spinach and cheese.
They’ll also serve Salvadoran-style breakfast, she said, as well as horchata drinks, unique desserts and lunch specials.
San Salvador Cafe will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 316-633-6295.
