Wichita’s crepe man has moved out of the country. What about the crepes?

He came from Hong Kong.
He got Wichita hooked on crepes.
Now, Hong Kong is getting him back. Matt Lo, who since 2016 opened two businesses in Wichita — the popular food truck LoLo’s Crepes and the escape room WeXCape at 2020 N. Woodlawn, has just packed up all his belongings and moved back to his native Hong Kong to explore more business opportunities.
He closed his WeXCape, which he’d operated since 2017, back in February. And crepe fans were worried that his truck, which always has long lines of people waiting for sweet and savory crepes, would meet the same fate.
But there’s good news. When he decided to move, Lo sold the crepe truck to his friend Vivian Voo, who had worked on the truck in the past. Voo said she is not planning any changes to the menu.
The truck has been closed for a while but it will be back in regular rotation sometime in April, she said.
Lo, who grew up in Hong Kong eating crepes, quit his job as a software development engineer in 2016 to open the truck.
To keep up with LoLo’s Crepes, follow its Facebook page.
