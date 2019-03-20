A new ‘candy bar’ will open next month in Wichita

The Douglas Design District is about to get a new “candy bar.”
A business called Señor Munchies, which will specialize in Latino-inspired candies, snacks, gift items and pinatas, will be the first tenant in the new Garage at Cleveland Corner, a project at 156 N. Cleveland that’s designed to provide a short-term, low-risk place for small businesses to launch.
The new business, owned by Magda Burciaga, will occupy about 500 square feet in the space, which sits at the corner of First and Cleveland, right beside Cleveland Corner director Janelle King’s The Workroom. Its grand opening is planned for April 13 in conjunction with the The Workroom’s Second Saturday Artisan Market.
Burciaga’s shop will sell candy and nuts both prepackaged and by the pound as well as party items like pinatas, balloons and gift baskets. It’ll also sell multilingual books.
The Garage at Cleveland Corner is a “retail incubator” project put together with money from the Knight Foundation and with help from the Wichita Community Foundation. It’s a five-year program designed to give entrepreneurs an easy and affordable way to get their businesses off the ground. Those selected to open in the space get $500 to get started and a six-month tiered rent and utility subsidy that equals 30 percent of the first six months rent.
