See the dramatic ‘before’ shots of a gutted Wichita restaurant getting a total remodel

If you ever visited the original Doo-Dah Diner at 220 E. Kellogg, you may have mixed emotions about the photos owner Timirie Shibley has just shared.

They show the dramatic “before” of the restaurant’s major overhaul, which will take until summer to complete and will result in an expanded dining room that seats 150, an all-new kitchen, new restrooms and more.





The photos show the familiar diner space gutted and ripped apart, wires dangling from the ceiling and piles of crumbled dry wall on the floor.

A view of the cashier stand in the original Doo-Dah Diner downtown Courtesy Doo-Dah Diner

On one hand, it’s nice to see that construction has finally started. The Shibleys, who closed the restaurant on Dec. 30, faced an unexpected delay on the loan they needed to get started after the partial government shutdown earlier this year. That’s all been resolved now.

On the other hand, it’s a little weird to see the diner in pieces.





This photo shows Doo-Dah Diner’s cooler that in the northwest corner of the building and the former restrooms. Courtesy photo

Now that they’ve gotten started, Shibley said, there’s an end in sight. Doo-Dah is aiming for a grand reopening on Fourth of July weekend.

In the meantime, people can visit the new east-side Doo-Dah Diner that’s open at 1530 S. Webb Road.