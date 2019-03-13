A list of Wichita restaurants serving up Irish fare, green beer for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday, and several Wichita restaurants will be serving up corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie and more.
And not all are limiting the Irish deliciousness to Sunday. Some are serving throughout the weekend.
Irish food and drink specials
The Anchor, 1109 E. Douglas: Serving Guinness beef stew, Reuben egg rolls, a burger topped with chopped corned beef, Irish mac and cheese with corned beef, and lots of Irish-themed drinks through Sunday. Also will serve corned beef and cabbage on Saturday and Sunday.
Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood: This brewery is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day party from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday that includes corned beef and cabbage from Sweet Willy’s food truck, a bagpiper, and fiddle-band Appalachian Sky. No cover.
Harry’s Uptown, 3023 E. Douglas: Serving corned beef and cabbage on Saturday and Sunday along with several drink specials.
Jimmie’s Diner, 3111 N. Rock Road and 1519 S. George Washington Blvd.: Both locations will serve corned beef and cabbage for $11.29 a plate on St. Patrick’s Day.
The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas: Serving St Patrick’s Day specials on Saturday and Sunday including corned beef and hash, biscuits and chipped corned beef gravy, Irish whiskey cocktails, shepherd’s pie and more.
Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island: Serving corned beef hash brunch with Irish beer pairings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas: The bar will put on its big corned beef and cabbage meal twice this year — starting at noon on both Saturday and Sunday. They’ll serve it up until it’s gone. Green beer and other drink specials are also on the menu.
Two Brothers, 6730 W. Central: This restaurant is serving all-you-can-eat corned beef and cabbage and bangers and mash on its lunch and dinner barbecue buffet Friday through Sunday. It’s also serving $3 green beers and $5 shamrock juice cocktails. RSVPs are recommended at 316-440-4077.
Two Olives, 2949 N. Rock Road: This restaurant is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day brunch party with bagpipers on the patio at noon on Sunday and special green drinks. It’ll also be serving corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, Irish bangers and stout chocolate chip bread pudding. Make a reservation at http://bit.ly/twoolivesopentable.
Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca : This bar and restaurant is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day party on Sunday that includes drink specials, half-price appetizers from 3 to 6 p.m., a $6.99 traditional Irish breakfast including corned beef hash from 9 a.m. to noon, and $9.99 corned beef and cabbage dinners from noon to midnight. Diners must be 21 or older.
ST. PATRICK’S BREAKFASTS
Pumphouse Kegs & Eggs, 825 E. Second St.: The bar’s eighth annual Kegs & Eggs event is Saturday morning and is an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, offered from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and featuring scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, potatoes O’Brien and fruit. It’s $7.99 a person. The event will also include green beer and Irish music.
Blarney Breakfast: The 44th annual Blarney Breakfast, a fundraiser for Rainbows, is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Old Chicago, 7626 E. Kellogg. It’ll include breakfast food, coffee, bagpipers and Irish dancers. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at www.rainbowsunited.org, at Old Chicago East or at the door the morning of the event.
