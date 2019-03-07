Wichita restaurants offering a whole lot of meat-free, fish specials during Lent

It’s Lent, meaning that many diners will be looking for meatless options.
Wichita has plenty of seafood restaurants — and is getting more every day, it seems. Those are always good options, but a few meaty restaurants are going out of their way to offer special menus and entrees.
A list of restaurant specials is below, but don’t forget about Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church’s Meatless Mexican Meals. The church at 2351 N. Market is serving the meals on Fridays during Lent, starting this Friday and continuing through April 12. The meals will be offered from 5 to 7:30
p.m., and the menu includes cheese and onion enchiladas, tostadas, potato tacos, chile rellenos and more. You can dine in or carry out. Proceeds will support scholarships to send parish children to Catholic schools. For more information, call 316-838-5750.
Here are some of the restaurants offering Lenten specials:
Bionic Burger, several Wichita locations: The burger chain has fish and shrimp on its menu for Lent.
Bite Me BBQ, 132 N. St. Francis: Serving fish sandwiches and fish tacos for Lent.
Chick-fil-A
, Central and Rock, 21st and Maize, Maple & Ridge: Chick-fil-A will be serving fish sandwiches and fish strips every Friday through April 19.
Delanos Diner, 1220 W. Douglas: Offering a special Lent menu with items like salmon Caesar salad and catfish sandwiches.
Dempsey’s Burger Pub, 3700 E. Douglas: Offering fish and chips during Lent.
Doc Greens, several Wichita locations: Serving tuna salad sandwiches on croissant during Lent.
Emerson Biggin’s Old Town, 808 E. Douglas: The restaurants has put together a special Lenten menu that includes a grilled salmon plate, shrimp tacos and veggie nachos.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard: The Wichita-based fast-food chain is offering a fish and chips basket and a fish sandwich during the Lenten season.
Jimmie’s Diner, 3111 N. Rock Road and 1519 S. George Washington Blvd: Offering a special Lenten menu through Easter that includes things like salmon Benedict and three-cheese omelets.
Kolace, 8641 W. 13th St. North: Selling meatless kolaches stuffed with things like potato, egg, cheese, onions and red bell peppers.
Nortons Brewing Company, 125 N. St. Francis: Serving beer-battered catfish fillets, hush puppies and house chips with a sweet jalapeno coleslaw throughout Lent.
Two Brothers BBQ & Sports Grill, 6730 W. Central: This restaurant has fried catfish and hush puppies on its all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet on Fridays.
When Pigs Fly, 7011 W. Central: Offering smoked lemon pepper salmon on Fridays through Lent.
