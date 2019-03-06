Another crab restaurant is opening in west Wichita. Could a seafood war be brewing?

It looks like Wichita is getting a new seafood place in an old restaurant building on West Street.
Signs for Crazy Crab Seafood recently went up on the building at 511 S. West Street that in the 1980s and 1990s was home to Chi Chi’s Mexican Restaurant and has in recent years housed a string of Chinese buffet restaurants — most recently, Kirin Court.
There’s also a Facebook page for the restaurant, and it has a menu that’s identical to the menu at a Crazy Crab restaurant that opened in late January at 3756 Broadway in Kansas City, Mo.
The Kansas City Star reported that that restaurant was owned by Liming Zhang, a restaurateur from Oklahoma City who has seven Japanese restaurants in Oklahoma and Kansas. He also has a Crazy Crab restaurant in Winston-Salem, North Carlolina.
The most recent post on the Crazy Crab Wichita Facebook page, from late February, says the restaurant is “coming soon.” I’ve reached out to the owner and will let you know what I hear.
The menu lists seafood boils with shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams and crab legs. It also lists fried baskets with shrimp, catfish, calamari and chicken. The menu says that a party room will be available and reads “No refunds please!”
Hours will be noon to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and noon to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
West Street appears to be the place for seafood in Wichita. Krab Kingz Seafood opened a year ago at 748 N. West Street serving a similar menu.
Interestingly, the Crazy Crab in Kansas City also opened just down the street from a Krab Kingz that operates there at 3805 Broadway, and the two restaurants had a minor Facebook beef last month.
Could a crab war be brewing?
I’ll let you know what I find out about the new place.
