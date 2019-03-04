Going to Metallica? These Wichita bars, restaurants want you to come rock out

There’s a chance that Metallica will break George Strait’s record for drawing the biggest-ever crowd to Intrust Bank Arena with its concert there tonight.
And all those amped-up metal fans are going to need some place to pre-game — and to wind down after the show.
Several Wichita bars and restaurants have been issuing specific invitations to Metallica fans over the past week and are planning events for both before and after the concert. Two local haunts usually closed on Monday are even opening special for the occasion.
My favorite Facebook post on the subject was definitely from PourHouse manager Darrin Hackney, who had some fun with his planning by suggesting Metallica-themes specials like “One,” a serving of just one tater tot,” or “Fade to Black,” where the food comes out burned.
Here are some of the other places Metallica fans can find each other before and after tonight’s show:
Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge, 417 E. Douglas: This new cocktail bar is inviting Metallica fans to stop by the bar both before and after the concert to try Enter Night Pilsner, which Stone Brewing makes in collaboration with Metallica. The bar has a “very limited quantity” of the beer and opens at 4 p.m.
Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas: After the show, this bar — which is just a short walk away from the arena’s north-facing entrance, is putting on a Metallica afterparty where a DJ will be spinning favorite 1980s Metallica tracks on vinyl. The party starts at 10 p.m.
Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island: This restaurant and bar is usually closed on Mondays but will open up today to welcome Metallica fans wanting to catch dinner an drinks before the show. They open at 4 p.m.
Pumphouse, 825 E. Second: This Old Town bar also will be selling Enter Night Pilsner before the Metallica show.
Nortons Brewing Company, 125 N. St. Francis: This downtown brewery and restaurant is also usually closed on Mondays but will open at 2 p.m. today for a pre-party where only Metallica music (only from the first four albums) will be played. They’ll serve Metallica-themed cocktails and will be offering food specials, too.
PourHouse, 711 E. Douglas: This near-arena brewery and restaurant will not be serving burned food or single tater tots, but they will be welcoming people wanting to party before the concert.
Also pretty exciting: River City Brewing Co. at 150 N. Mosley was asked to send some food over to the arena for the band to enjoy after the show. Part of their payment was floor tickets, and they’re giving two away to fans. They’ll draw for the winner at 3 p.m. Go here to enter.
