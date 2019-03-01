Noble House restaurant testing out a west-side spot, also adding a sushi and oyster truck

It’s a busy time at Wichita’s Noble House Hawaiian Restaurant, the Douglas Design District restaurant owned by chef Akamu Noble and partner Natalie Burris.
They’re testing out a possible west side location for their restaurant. They’re adding a sushi and oyster food truck to their collection. And they’re also started serving sushi twice a week at their restaurant at 3238 E. Douglas.
Noble and Burris, who first arrived in Wichita with their Hawaiian Plate Lunch food truck in the spring of 2015 and opened their brick-and-mortar Hawaiian restaurant at 3238 E. Douglas in 2017, are so busy, I’m going to have to tell you about it all in little chunks.
They’re expanding out west — maybe: Augustino Brewing Company’s kitchen at 756 N. Tyler has been vacant since its owners closed it down in September then reopened only the brewery side a month later. At the time, owner Augustine Iacopelli said he hoped to find someone to take over the kitchen, and there’s a chance he has. Noble House is moving in for the entire month of March and will be serving a scaled-down version of its menu from Douglas, including dishes like huli huli chicken, Kalua pork and cabbage, Spam musubi and manapua, which are steamed buns filled with pork.
Noble set up shop at the restaurant one day in January and served more than 300 people in two hours, he said. It got him thinking that maybe the space would work as a second location. He wants to make sure before he makes a commitment, thus the March trial run.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to take over and it will be Noble House Hawaiian Foods West and Augustino Brewing Company,” he said.
Noble will be serving there from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. He’ll also be serving food Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through March.
They’re adding a sushi and oyster food truck: Wichita has a lot of food trucks, but a sushi truck is a new one. Noble, who lived in Japan from ages 7 to 17, is a trained sushi chef, and last year, he bought a second food trailer that he’s turning into a mobile sushi and oyster business. The new trailer, which is the original B.S. Sandwich Press truck that most recently was used by Lil’Bit Gourmet Burgers, will start showing up at food truck rallies when the weather gets warm, but it’s also available for private events.
Noble can serve 550 people an hour out of his original big blue truck, and the new truck, officially called Noble House Express but dubbed “Little O,” can serve about 400 people an hour.
They’re serving sushi on Douglas: Noble also recently started serving sushi two days a week at the restaurant on Douglas. He’s installed a sushi bar that seats eight, and he’s serving 99 cent sushi nigiri (shrimp, tuna, yellowtail and sea bass) from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 9 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. During that time, customers also can order two pieces of California roll for 99 cents.
He’s also is serving 99 cent oysters from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Also, during the month of March, Noble is offering a “Ladies’ Night” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and serving sushi cupcakes, oysters on the half shell, baked New Zealand green lip mussels and almond champagne.
Noble, who owned several sushi bars before moving to Kansas, said he decided to put his sushi chef skills to use.
“Once you do it, it never gets out of your system,” he said.
