Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Who serves the best chicken fried steak in Kansas? This list has nine answers

By Denise Neil

February 28, 2019 08:59 AM

Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

The Barn, a new restaurant in Burrton, sold 10,000 chicken fried steaks off their menu in the first 10 months of being open. Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil drove to Burrton to see what all the fuss is about. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wi
By
Up Next
The Barn, a new restaurant in Burrton, sold 10,000 chicken fried steaks off their menu in the first 10 months of being open. Wichita Eagle food writer Denise Neil drove to Burrton to see what all the fuss is about. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wi
By

Kansas does love its chicken fried steak.

Case in point: The Barn in Burrton. When I wrote in 2017 about the fact that the small-town restaurant was on track to sell its 10,000th chicken fried steak in just 10 months of business, people flooded the place to find out what all the chicken fried fuss was about

The Barn is one of the restaurants that landed on a new list put out on Wednesday by the website Only in Your State, which purports to have determined which nine Kansas restaurants make chicken fried steak so good, it’ll rival what you can make in your own kitchen.

Only a couple of near-Wichita restaurants made the list, including The Barn and Cy’s Hoof and Horn in Sedgwick.

But it includes several ideas for interesting, down-home places to stop if you’re ever on a Kansas road trip — places like Cattleman’s Cafe II in Liberal, whose chicken fried steak comes with “fresh bread and plenty of gravy,” or Pretty Boy Floyd’s in Ellsworth, whose offering is “both crunchy and juicy.”

Check out the whole list here, then let me know in the comments below who you think makes the best chicken fried steak in the state.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

  Comments  