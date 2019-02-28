Who serves the best chicken fried steak in Kansas? This list has nine answers

Kansas does love its chicken fried steak.
Case in point: The Barn in Burrton. When I wrote in 2017 about the fact that the small-town restaurant was on track to sell its 10,000th chicken fried steak in just 10 months of business, people flooded the place to find out what all the chicken fried fuss was about
The Barn is one of the restaurants that landed on a new list put out on Wednesday by the website Only in Your State, which purports to have determined which nine Kansas restaurants make chicken fried steak so good, it’ll rival what you can make in your own kitchen.
Only a couple of near-Wichita restaurants made the list, including The Barn and Cy’s Hoof and Horn in Sedgwick.
But it includes several ideas for interesting, down-home places to stop if you’re ever on a Kansas road trip — places like Cattleman’s Cafe II in Liberal, whose chicken fried steak comes with “fresh bread and plenty of gravy,” or Pretty Boy Floyd’s in Ellsworth, whose offering is “both crunchy and juicy.”
Check out the whole list here, then let me know in the comments below who you think makes the best chicken fried steak in the state.
