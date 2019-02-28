Red Beans Bayou Grill returns for a day and other Fat Tuesday fun in Wichita

Fat Tuesday is always a big day in Wichita.
It’s a day when revelers give themselves permission to party on a school night. And it’s a day when landlocked Wichitans get to partake of special occasion treats like oysters on the half shell and boiled crawfish.
And let’s not forget all that accordion and washboard-heavy Zydeco music.
That night is now only a few days away, and a larger-than-normal list of Fat Tuesday events are happening this year in Wichita. Here’s what you have to choose from on Tuesday:
Fat Tuesday parties
Red Bean’s Bayou Grill Memorial Fat Tuesday celebration: Bill Rowe, the former proprietor of Red Bean’s Bayou Grill, is putting on his fifth annual Fat Tuesday party at his banquet venue, Villa Luna, at 8406 W. Central. It will feature a buffet of favorites from Red Bean’s, which closed in 2014 after 16 years in business. Among them: firecracker pasta, pork loin Thibideaux, jambalaya and fried pickles. The party, which lasts from 4 to 9 p.m., will also have oyster shots and adult beverages. Tickets are available at the door and are $25 for adults, $11 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and under. No reservations will be accepted, but people can call 316-612-4694 for more information.
Chicken N Pickle shrimp boil: 1240 N. Greenwich: This new restaurant and entertainment venue will transform its game room into a New Orleans scene and will offer a shrimp boil and music plus Hurricanes for sale. Tickets are $25 in advance at eventbrite.com and $30 at the door.
Doo-Dah Diner’s Fat Tuesday Cajun Feast: The popular diner, which is currently operating only at its new location at 1530 S. Webb Road, will have its sixth annual Fat Tuesday all-you-can-eat feast there from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s $30 a person and will feature things like shrimp etouffee, crawfish boil, oysters, blackened chicken, jalapeno cornbread and King Cake. Proceeds benefit Coming Together for a Cure. Make reservations by calling 316-558-3636.
Oyster dinner at St. James: The annual St. James Episcopal Church oyster dinner, which always happens on Fat Tuesday, offers all-you-can-eat oysters on the half-shell, fried oysters, oyster soup, dessert and beer and wine on tap. The dinner is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $45 in advance at the church office, 3750 E. Douglas, or by calling 316-259-7587. Money raised supports Episcopal Social Services and Wichita Children’s Home.
The Mudbugs at Kansas Star Casino: Wichita’s own Cajun and Zydeco Band – The Mudbugs – will perform a lively, accordion-laden set at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane. It’ll start at 6 p.m. inside the casino’s Tin Lizard bar and will feature music from 7 to 10 p.m. $5 drink specials and a free slice of King Cake. Admission is free, and party attendees must be 21 or older.
River City Brewing Company’s Fat Tuesday Beer & Crawfish, 150 N. Mosley: This restaurant is importing crawfish fresh from Louisiana for its Fat Tuesday crawfish boil, which will include andouille sausage, smoked sausage, potatoes, corn, onions and mushrooms. The party also will include fresh homemade beignets and a special beer inspired by the flavor of Louisiana Hurricanes, and Cajun pizza and a Hurricane beer cocktail also will be available. Tickets to the event are $25.
Fat Tuesday at Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood: The brewery has invited Skinny Slim & the Fat Tuesday Brass Band to perform, and food truck The Flying Stove will be serving special Mardi Gras menu. King Cake also will be served. Food is served from 5 to 8 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m.
Fat Tuesday food and drink specials
Fat Tuesday at Whiskey Dicks: The bar at 801 S. Seneca will celebrate Fat Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. and will offer half-price appetizers, $3 Hurricanes and $9.99 Cajun platters with frog legs, jalapeno hush puppies and crawfish gumbo. Fat Tuesday happy hour will last from 3 to 6 p.m. with half-price drinks.
Fat Tuesday at Mort’s: The bar at 923 E. First St. will celebrate Fat Tuesday with Hurricanes, jambalaya, King Cake and a Cajun-flavored performance by the Consiglio and Company and Fly By Night. It starts at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and the bands will perform from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Sweet Allie B’s/Limestone Beer Co’s Cajun specials , 707 N. Waco: The restaurant is celebrating Fat Tuesday by serving gumbo, crawfish etouffee and King Cake.
Fat Tuesday at Harvest Kitchen/Bar, 400 West Waterman: The restaurant inside of the Hyatt downtown is serving a New Orleans-inspired menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday that features entrees like gumbo, etouffee and a crawfish boil. For reservations, call 316-613-6300.
Mardis Gras sweets
La Galette’s King Cakes and Beignets, 1017 W. Douglas: This French bakery is selling beignets and King Cakes for Mardis Gras season. Beignets are available plain or raspberry-filled. Orders must be placed by Saturday.
Great Harvest King Cakes, 535 N. Woodlawn: This bakery is selling iced and sugared King Cakes with traditional colors (baby and beads provided) now through Tuesday. Order online at greatharvestwichita.com.
The Donut Whole’s King Cake Doughnuts, 1720 E. Douglas: This doughnut shop is taking pre-orders for King Cake-decorated doughnuts that can be picked on on Tuesday. Payment is due by Monday. E-mail donutwholekitchen@gmail or call 316-262-3700 to place an order.
