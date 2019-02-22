Dining With Denise Neil

A taco pop-up restaurant has appeared today at Wichita’s first blue corn tortilla factory

By Denise Neil

February 22, 2019 10:47 AM

New tortilleria in Wichita

It’s not a restaurant, but today, Wichita’s Pinole Blue — a new business that specializes in making blue corn tortillas — is putting on a taco “pop up,” and it looks pretty tempting.

The pop up, which will be set up at the Pinole Blue space at 242 N. Cleveland, will be offering $2 tacos made by Chef Carlos Vera, a culinary school graduate who has worked at YaYa’s and the 37 West Cafe at Koch Industries. They’ll be made on the blue tortillas and filled with a choice of chicken, beef or veggies. Toppings choices include things like lime-cured red onions and hot-and-sweet radishes.

The tacos will be available until 2 p.m. Orders of $10 or more also qualify for delivery in the downtown area. Call 956-545-2404 to place an order.

See the menu here.

Pinole Blue, which also features several other corn-centric food products, was started by Eddie Sandoval, a young entrepreneur that launched the business last year with $10,000 in prize money he earned winning the Shocker New Venture Competition, put on each year by WSU’s Center for Entrepreneurship. He opened his storefront in December.

