Sorry, no wimps allowed at this Wichita beer party

It’s the day that non-wimpy beer drinkers in Wichita circle on their calendars each year. Strong Ale Fest, a tradition at Wichita’s beer-centric bar and restaurant The Anchor, 1109 E. Douglas, returns for its 10th installment from noon to 3 on Saturday.
Tickets are still available for the event, which will close the bar down to the general public until 5 p.m. Until then, people in possession of a $50 ticket will be able to roam the bar sampling beers with an alcohol content that’s 8 percent or higher. Many of this year’s beers, though, have an alcohol content of 10 percent or higher, said Anchor owner Schane Gross.
Tickets will be available at the door, though because of predicted cool weather and rain, the bar won’t be able to spread the festivities outdoors like it has in years past, Gross said.
The festival will feature about 110 different beers, 70 of them on draft. The Anchor and adjoining butcher shop Anchor Meat Market will be serving a limited food menu during the event. Salted Creamery from Newton also will be there selling handmade ice cream.
Tickets include a commemorative glass, and ticket holders will get 15 tickets, each good for a sample of beer. To get tickets in advance, visit eventbrite.com.
