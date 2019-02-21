Would Chef Ramsay approve? Fetch Bar & Grill expands with a second restaurant

Fetch Bar & Grill, the dog-friendly Wichita restaurant made famous when it got a makeover from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey on an episode of Fox’s “24 Hours to Hell and Back,” is expanding.
Founder Greg Buss and his new business partner Tony Sawyer have just opened a second Fetch in the nearby town of Moundridge. The duo is managing the new restaurant for a partnership of owners that took over the space at 128 S. Christian Ave. in Moundridge that was recently vacated by Quincy’s Bar and Grill. Kyle Estep still has the Wichita Quincy’s at 2047 N. West Street.
The restaurant is a big deal for the little community, which sits about 15 miles northwest of Newton and has a population of around 2,000. People were disappointed when Quincy’s closed because it was where everyone in town went out to eat.
Since opening earlier this week, Buss said, the new Fetch has been packed with diners. Buss and Sawyer were hoping for a slow soft opening, but word traveled fast in the small community.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
“We’re the only show in town,” Buss said. “The town really struggled because there was no other place to sit down and eat once this place closed,” he said.
Buss and Sawyer are serving the same menu of burgers, wings and sandwiches in Moundridge as they are at the original restaurant at 7718 E. 37th St. North in Wichita. But there’s one key difference. In Wichita, the whole restaurant is dog friendly. But in Moundridge, dogs are allowed only on the outdoor patio.
“With this small community, we don’t want to alienate anybody,” Buss said.
The Fetch owners loved the 4,500 square-foot space, which was built in 2007 and was originally home to Block 32 Eatery & Pub. It has a nice kitchen, a big bar and lots of wood and exposed brick accents.
The owners decided opening a second Fetch would help them with cash flow at the original spot, Buss said.
“This is a nice opportunity to grow the Fetch name, and we’d eventually like to see the concept become a chain if we can get it right. We’re trying to figure out how to do that,” he said.
For now, the hours at the Moundridge Fetch are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Buss said the restaurant will likely add Sunday hours soon.
Meanwhile, the Wichita Fetch Bar & Gill has been closed this week and will reopen on Monday. Buss said he decided it was a good time for a deep cleaning.
“It’s a slow time of year anyway,” he said. “The cold weather really affects people bringing in their dogs.”
Comments