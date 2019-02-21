Dining With Denise Neil

National Margarita Day is on Friday, and Wichita restaurants have salt-rimmed specials

By Denise Neil

February 21, 2019 05:01 AM

National Margarita Day is on Friday, and Wichita restaurants are celebrating with specials.
National Margarita Day is observed every year on Feb. 22.

But Feb. 22 does not always fall on a margarita-appropriate day like Friday. When it does, that’s cause for a major fiesta.

This is our lucky year, and on Friday, several local restaurants will be mixing up margarita specials to celebrate National Margarita Day.

Here are some of them. Did I miss a good one? E-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.

Margarita’s Cantina, 3109 E. Douglas: Serving $2.50 house margaritas on the rocks and $2.50 tequila shots.

Twin Peaks, 8310 E. 21st St. North, 7325 W. Taft: Serving $4 margaritas all day on Friday.

Abuelo’s, 1413 N. Waterfront Parkway, 452 S. Ridge Road: Serving $6.95 premium margaritas all day, including the signature El Jefe Margarita.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 306 N. Rock Road: Serving $2 12-ounce house margaritas all day. Customers also can upgrade to a flavored margarita for an extra 50 cents or get an extra shot of tequila for $1.

La Hacienda Tacos & Tequilas, 5905 W. Kellogg: Serving $6.99 “perfect” margaritas.

On the Border, 1930 N. Rock Road, 2347 N. Maize Road: Offering its 1800 Gran ‘Rita made with premium 1800 Silver Tequila for $4 now through Friday. On Friday, customers can customize their margaritas by adding extra tequila or other liqueurs for 99 cents.

Mexico Viejo, 6960 W. 21st Street: With the purchase of any flavored 25-ounce margarita, customers can get a second for half price. The restaurant also is offering $1.50 off any hand-crafted margarita.

Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich: The restaurant will celebrate with passion fruit and salted watermelon margaritas as well as its Cadillac and classic margaritas. People also can register to win Una Vida Tequila swag.

