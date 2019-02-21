National Margarita Day is on Friday, and Wichita restaurants have salt-rimmed specials

National Margarita Day is observed every year on Feb. 22.
But Feb. 22 does not always fall on a margarita-appropriate day like Friday. When it does, that’s cause for a major fiesta.
This is our lucky year, and on Friday, several local restaurants will be mixing up margarita specials to celebrate National Margarita Day.
Here are some of them. Did I miss a good one? E-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.
Margarita’s Cantina, 3109 E. Douglas: Serving $2.50 house margaritas on the rocks and $2.50 tequila shots.
Twin Peaks, 8310 E. 21st St. North, 7325 W. Taft: Serving $4 margaritas all day on Friday.
Abuelo’s, 1413 N. Waterfront Parkway, 452 S. Ridge Road: Serving $6.95 premium margaritas all day, including the signature El Jefe Margarita.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 306 N. Rock Road: Serving $2 12-ounce house margaritas all day. Customers also can upgrade to a flavored margarita for an extra 50 cents or get an extra shot of tequila for $1.
La Hacienda Tacos & Tequilas, 5905 W. Kellogg: Serving $6.99 “perfect” margaritas.
On the Border, 1930 N. Rock Road, 2347 N. Maize Road: Offering its 1800 Gran ‘Rita made with premium 1800 Silver Tequila for $4 now through Friday. On Friday, customers can customize their margaritas by adding extra tequila or other liqueurs for 99 cents.
Mexico Viejo, 6960 W. 21st Street: With the purchase of any flavored 25-ounce margarita, customers can get a second for half price. The restaurant also is offering $1.50 off any hand-crafted margarita.
Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich: The restaurant will celebrate with passion fruit and salted watermelon margaritas as well as its Cadillac and classic margaritas. People also can register to win Una Vida Tequila swag.
