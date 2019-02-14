Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

It’s that time of year again when Freddy’s Frozen Custard costs less than $1

By Denise Neil

February 14, 2019 03:13 PM

2017: Freddy’s celebrates its 15th anniversary

(FILE VIDEO - SEPTEMBER 1, 2017) As Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers celebrates its 15th anniversary, founders Randy Simon and Scott Redler and spokesman Freddy Simon reflect on its success and remember founder Bill Simon, who passed away.
By
Up Next
(FILE VIDEO - SEPTEMBER 1, 2017) As Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers celebrates its 15th anniversary, founders Randy Simon and Scott Redler and spokesman Freddy Simon reflect on its success and remember founder Bill Simon, who passed away.
By

It happens every year. Freddy has a birthday, and frozen custard gets really inexpensive.

Fred Simon, the namesake of the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers chain and the father of co-founders Randy Simon and the late Bill Simon, will have his birthday on Feb. 24, and in honor of him, all Freddy’s Frozen Custard locations will sell 94-cent single scoops of frozen custard starting on Friday (Feb. 15) and running through Sunday, Feb. 24.

unnamed (5).jpg
Freddy’s Vanilla Custard Cone
Courtesy

Visitors can order either vanilla or chocolate either in a cake cone or in a dish.

Also starting on Friday, fans can visit the Freddy’s Frozen Custard Facebook page to learn how to win free custard for a year.

Simon is a decorated World War II veteran who is the face of the Wichita-based Freddy’s chain. His picture appears in all of the Wichita-based chain’s more than 300 restaurants in 32 states.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

  Comments  