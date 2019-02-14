It’s that time of year again when Freddy’s Frozen Custard costs less than $1

It happens every year. Freddy has a birthday, and frozen custard gets really inexpensive.
Fred Simon, the namesake of the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers chain and the father of co-founders Randy Simon and the late Bill Simon, will have his birthday on Feb. 24, and in honor of him, all Freddy’s Frozen Custard locations will sell 94-cent single scoops of frozen custard starting on Friday (Feb. 15) and running through Sunday, Feb. 24.
Visitors can order either vanilla or chocolate either in a cake cone or in a dish.
Also starting on Friday, fans can visit the Freddy’s Frozen Custard Facebook page to learn how to win free custard for a year.
Simon is a decorated World War II veteran who is the face of the Wichita-based Freddy’s chain. His picture appears in all of the Wichita-based chain’s more than 300 restaurants in 32 states.
