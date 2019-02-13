Wichita restaurant chefs, samples of their work, will be all over the Women’s Fair

This weekend is the annual Wichita Women’s Fair, which fills Century II each year with hundreds of vendors offering ring cleanings, fashion tips, kitchen gadgets, clothes, jewelry and more.
But the Women’s Fair is also a good place for Wichita foodies to hang out. It always attracts a menu of local chefs passing out food and drink samples or sharing their knowledge with the masses.
That’s the case again this year. Local foodies will see many familiar chef and restaurant owner faces if they attend the event, which starts on Friday and runs through Sunday.
You can learn more about the Women’s Fair and see the whole schedule at www.womensfair.com. The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $9 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 12 and $8 for seniors 65 and older.
Here’s a list of all the relevant food and restaurant-related presentations that will happen at the fair.
Friday
Carrabba’s Italian Grill cooking demo, 4 p.m.: Joe Parten of Wichita’s Carrabba’s restaurant will start the night with a cooking show where he’ll demonstrate how to make Parmesan-crusted chicken with pepperonata sauce. He’ll serve samples afterward, and everyone who watches will get a card good for a free appetizer or dessert at the restaurant.
Craft Beer Tasting, 4 p.m.: Delano’s Aero Plains Brewing will put on a craft beer tasting from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday during the event’s opening-night “Girls Night Out” party. They’ll offer samples of four of their beers, and their beers will also be sold at the bar.
Good Life Guy Wine Tasting, 5:30 p.m.: Local wine expert Guy Bower, who hosts a radio show called “The Good Life” on KNSS, will present “The Three Faces of Riesling,” and attendees will get to sample the Chateau Ste. Michelle wines Bower is discussing.
Saturday
Weeknight One-Pot Dinners, 11 a.m.: Chef Natasha Ghandi-Rue, owner of The Kitchen in downtown Wichita, will put on a demonstration about cooking one-pot mac and cheese. Audience members can register to win a free cooking class at her restaurant.
Happily Frying at Home, 3 p.m.: Chef Matt Wallen of Harvest Kitchen/Bar in the downtown Hyatt will demonstrate how to safely prepare fried dishes including jerk chicken.
Sunday
Cooking with Inspiration: A Lebanese Cuisine Show by Ilham Saad, noon: The former owner of Byblos, who just put out her own cookbook called “Cooking with Inspiration,” will demonstrate how to make chicken shawarma, hummus and salad — recipes that are from her book and from her former restaurant.
Food vendors
Among the tasty vendors that will have booths at the fair:
D’Marie (wine slushie mix)
Sarah Jane’s Green Tomato Salsa
