A Latin restaurant with a tequila room is coming to Wichita’s Douglas Design District

The Douglas Design District is about to get another unique food-and-drink business.
Local entrepreneur Victoria Tamez is planning to open a Latin restaurant and tequila bar called Azucar Social House in a space near Douglas and Hillside. She hopes to have it ready by May.
She has to wrap up a few more details before she can share the exact address, she said, but she’s already started work on the building and will have about 3,400 square feet inside and another area about that size outside.
She describes the business as “Sabor meets Nortons.” It will be an upscale bar and grill, she said, with a menu full of Latin and American food as well as a tequila tasting room. The interior will have exposed brick and a bar with seats that are actually individual swings suspended from the ceiling.
It’ll also have a fenced-in patio in the front and a back yard area with oversized lawn games and a pet-friendly area with a fire hydrant and doggie water bowls.
Tamez was born in Wichita and gradated from West High School but since has lived in a number of different places, including Dallas, New York and France. She built a career in the finance industry and also has owned a number of her own small businesses, including a valet company in Dallas.
She wanted to open a restaurant that would combine some of the features she’d come to admire in other businesses while traveling around the country.
“About a year and a half ago, I started thinking, ‘I think Wichita is ready for some of this stuff I’ve seen in Dallas and in Austin,” she said. “I feel like Azucar Social Club is just made up so much of who I am as a person and the experiences I’ve lived.”
Azucar is the Spanish word for sugar.
Tamez, who is planning to travel to Mexico to train with chefs there, said she envisions a menu that has things like parrilladas, which are barbecued meats, ceviche, pozole, and stuffed chrurros, but she’ll also serve a mac-and-cheese burger.
She also plans an extensive drink menu, including options like an avocado margarita, candy-filled cocktails and infused tequilas.
Tamez is working with 3ten Archetictre on the space. Her plan is to be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays; from 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays; and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, when she’ll serve brunch.
I’ll let you know when Tamez is ready to share the address and will follow along with her progress.
