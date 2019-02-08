Fans mourning the impending closure of a longtime Winfield restaurant

A restaurant popular in the Wellington/Winfield area for the past three decades is closing later this month.
Neives’ Mexican Restaurant owner Judy McCreary said the last day in business for her Mexican restaurant, which has operated at 119 E. Ninth Street in Winfield since 2001, will be Feb. 23.
Neives, who moved the restaurant to Winfield 18 tears ago after a 15-year run in nearby Wellington, said she is ready to retire and spend more time with her six grandchildren.
McCreary, who added a mobile taco truck to her business last year, says she will keep it going. She’s a member of the Wichita Food Truck Coalition and is often in Wichita serving her signature flour tacos from the truck.
She said she plans to offer the empty restaurant space up for banquets and private events and will send the dining room furniture to Tulsa, where her daughter has a restaurant.
As word has spread about her plans to close, McCreary said, she’s heard from many distressed longtime fans.
“I’m getting a lot of messages from my customers,” she said. “It really has been great, but it’s time for me to retire and spend time with my grand kids.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments