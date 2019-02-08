Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Fans mourning the impending closure of a longtime Winfield restaurant

By Denise Neil

February 08, 2019 02:52 PM

Neives’ Mexican Restaurant has been a mainstay in the Wellington/Winfield area since the 1980s.
Neives’ Mexican Restaurant has been a mainstay in the Wellington/Winfield area since the 1980s. Courtesy photo
Neives’ Mexican Restaurant has been a mainstay in the Wellington/Winfield area since the 1980s. Courtesy photo

A restaurant popular in the Wellington/Winfield area for the past three decades is closing later this month.

Neives’ Mexican Restaurant owner Judy McCreary said the last day in business for her Mexican restaurant, which has operated at 119 E. Ninth Street in Winfield since 2001, will be Feb. 23.

Neives, who moved the restaurant to Winfield 18 tears ago after a 15-year run in nearby Wellington, said she is ready to retire and spend more time with her six grandchildren.

“It’s been great. I enjoyed every minute of it, and I still do,” she said. “But if I continue doing it, I’ll do it another 10 years. It’s time to stop.”


McCreary, who added a mobile taco truck to her business last year, says she will keep it going. She’s a member of the Wichita Food Truck Coalition and is often in Wichita serving her signature flour tacos from the truck.

She said she plans to offer the empty restaurant space up for banquets and private events and will send the dining room furniture to Tulsa, where her daughter has a restaurant.

As word has spread about her plans to close, McCreary said, she’s heard from many distressed longtime fans.

“I’m getting a lot of messages from my customers,” she said. “It really has been great, but it’s time for me to retire and spend time with my grand kids.”

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

  Comments  