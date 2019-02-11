A 2019 list of special Valentine’s Day meals being offered in Wichita restaurants

Valentine’s Day is on Thursday.
If you haven’t planned a special meal out for your sweetie, maybe you should get on that.
Here’s a list of some of the restaurants offering special deals on meals or sweets. Did I miss one? E-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.
Specials and deals
6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St. North, 316-361-6667: Offering a special three-course meal for $75.
Abuelo’s, 1413 N. Waterfront Parkway, 316-634-2230, and 452 S. Ridge Road, 316-946-1030: The Mexican restaurant is offering a Valentine’s promotion from Monday through Thursday that includes fajitas for two plus dessert for $32.99.
AVI Seabar & Chophouse, inside the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, 135 N. Waco, 316-262-3300: The restaurant is serving an $89-a-couple “sweetheart menu” that includes choice of appetizer, choice of salad or soup, choice of two entrees served with a lobster tail, choice of sides, choice of dessert and one glass of champagne or sparkling apple cider each. It’s available from 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday, and a limited a la carte menu will also be available each day. Reservations are recommended.
Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria, 2441 N. Maize Road, 316-558-5555: Offering a three-course meal for two that includes a bottle of Prosecco for $70 a couple.
Bella Vita Bistro, 120 N. West St., 316-941-4500: The family-owned Italian restaurant will serve a special three-course meal on Thursday that’s $50 a person. It will include a choice of appetizer, entree and a dessert. As a special surprise, the chef will be making edible balloons for customers. Call for reservations.
Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House, inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Wichita Airport, 2098 S. Airport Road, 316-945-1966: This hotel restaurant is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day menu that’s $75 a person. It’s offered Thursday through Saturday. Call for reservations.
Cortez Mexican Restaurant, 344 W. 29th Street North, 316-832-0640 : Offering a $25 Valentine’s special on Thursday and Friday that includes choice of appetizer, an entree of Enrique’s Special for two and sopapillas for two.
Felipe’s Jr., 9718 E. Harry, 316-684-8931: Offering a Valentine’s Day Special for two that includes choice of fajitas for two and choice of dessert for two for $23.59. Offered on Thursday.
Fetch Bar & Grill, 7718 E. 37th St. North, 316-927-2227: Offering a steak or seafood dinner that also includes wine and dessert and a dog meal for $50 a couple or $25 a person. Call for reservations.
Fireside Grille, inside the Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive, 316-462-3111: The restaurant is offering a special three-course menu on Thursday that varies in price depending on entree choice. Everyone will get a glass of champagne. Call for reservations.
Fredo’s, 301 N. Washington, 316-260-9166: This new Old Town bar is offering a tasting menu and wine pairing that’s $125 a couple for food and $50 a couple for the wine pairing.
Greystone Steak & Seafood, 9719 E. 21st St., 316-295-2636: The restaurant is offering a special four-course Valentine’s Day dinner for two that’s $120 a couple and includes a Porterhouse steak and a champagne toast. Call for reservations.
The Hill Bar & Grill, 316-201-1190: This restaurant is offering a four-course meal for two for $40. It includes an appetizer, two entrees, two side salads and a specialty dessert. There will also be drink specials. Call for reservations or visit www.opentable.com.
Hyatt Regeny Wichita, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6300: The Hyatt is offering a special three-course menu from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday that is $45 a person and offers soup, salad, choice of entree and dessert to share. Call for reservations.
The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas, 316-928-2899: This restaurant in Union Station will offer a few Valentine’s Day specials plus some new desserts for two along with its regular menu Reservations are accepted.
Larkspur, 904 E. Douglas, 316-262-5275: The restaurant will be offering two multi-course meal specials on Thursday as well as romantic drink specials. Jenny Wood will be performing. Call for reservations.
Lola’s Bistro, 2146 Collective Lane, 316-613-2223: Offering a special menu from 5 to 9 p.m.
Luciano’s, 216 W. Main, Mulvane, 316-777-0045: This Mulvane Italian restaurant will be offering two special five-course menus, one that’s “land” themed, one that’s “sea” themed, in lieu of the regular menu. It is $60 a person, $15 more with wine pairings. It’s available on Thursday. Call for reservations.
Noble House, 3238 E. Douglas, 316-351-5596: This Hawaiian restaurant is putting on a special three-course Valentine’s Day Dinner Thursday through Saturday that’s $29.99 a couple. Call for reservations.
Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, 316-263-4044: The restaurant is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu with several options and beer pairings starting on Thursday and running through the weekend. They’ll also have special cocktails, desserts and live music from Tom Hoeffgen on Feb. 14. Call for reservations.
Ruben’s Mexican Grill, 915 W. Douglas, 316-260-8045: Offering a special dinner for two that couts $29.99 and includes an appetizer, fajita dinner for two and choice of dessert. House margaritas will be $2. It’s available Thursday and Friday.
Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Chef Josh Rathbun has designed a three-course dinner for two that will be offered Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. An a la carte menu also will be available, and Roberto Bernardinello will perform all three nights. Reservations are encouraged.
The Sweet Spot, 8448 W. Central, 316-260-4999: The restaurant has a long list of dinner specials ranging from a homemade pappardelle to a Chateaubriand for two. Call for reservations.
Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas, 316-267-7687: The restaurant is offering a special five-course Valentine’s Day meal with wine pairings for $85 a person with a $5-a-head discount for parties of six or more. It’s available at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Reservations are required by calling and asking for Sarah or Jenny.
Twelve, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812: This west-side restaurant is offering a special menu on Thursday then special three-course dinners on Friday and Saturday.
Wichita Brewing Co. & Pizzeria, 8815 W. 13th St. North, 316-440-2885, and 535 N. Woodlawn, 316-440-4885: The restaurants are offering a $40-a-couple special that includes any appetizer, two entrees, a slice of cheesecake and two beers.
Sweet treats
Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley, 316-448-2811: This brewery is pairing up with Headshots Bar & Grill to offer a chocolate and beer tasting that matches up seven beers and seven chocolates. It’s from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, and tickets are $30 a couple.
Andy’s Frozen Custard, 10788 W. 21st St.: People can buy one custard treat and get a second of equal or lesser value for free from 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Chick N Max, several Wichita locations: People who dine at this chicken restaurant can get one free brownie sundae per party on Thursday.
Espresso to Go Go, 120 E. First St.: This coffee shop will deliver a hot coffee drink and a postcard for a $12 fee to sweethearts anywhere in Wichita from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. To order, go to www.unicorntogo.com.
La Galette, 1017 W. Douglas, 316-267-8541: This restaurant and bakery is selling its heart-shaped strawberry and chocolate almond cakes, heart-shaped cheesecakes, and chocolate covered strawberries.
Milkfloat, 535 W. Douglas, 316-202-2113: This dessert restaurant will offer a love-themed dessert menu on Thursday featuring heart-shaped pop tarts, red velvet crinkle cookies, Earl Grey blueberry cream puffs, dark chocolate tarts, turtle cheesecake and more. It also will have special-order homemade mini-pies and truffle boxes available for Valentine’s Day delivery or pickup. And from 6 to 9 p.m., it will be serving made-to-order chocolate soufflé along with special café drinks including sparkling ciders and valentine-inspired lattes.
