No Valentine? No biggie. Lots of Wichita businesses throwing parties for singles, friends

Valentine’s Day has plenty of chocolate and roses and mushy couples to go around.
But what if you’re not in a relationship? In that case, Feb. 14 can be kind of a drag.
A few Wichita businesses are here to help. They’re throwing parties designed for singles, groups of girlfriends or people who don’t have a date but still want to celebrate.
Here are a few:
Lonely Hearts Cub Dance Party at Wave, 650 E. Second: This party, scheduled for 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday at the new Wave Venue, will feature popular cover band Monterey Jack with tunes by DJ Carbon. Guests are invited to “bring your sweetheart or come party solo.” Tickets are $5 and are available at eventbrite.com.
Galentine’s Day Block Party on East Douglas: Three businesses on East Douglas are teaming up to celebrate “Galentine’s Day,” a fake but fun holiday invented by “Parks and Recreation” character Leslie Knope and observed on Feb. 13 to celebrate the joys of female friendship. It lasts from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and it’s a come-and-go event where people can try “Parks and Recreation” themed doughnuts at The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas; breakfast pizza and a waffle-themed dessert at Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria, 1706 E. Douglas; and the a newly tapped sour beer at Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas, where there were also be Galentine’s Day-themed activities.
“Galentine’s Day: A Celebration of Sisterhood” at The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland: This local store is putting on a party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday that will feature waffles, wine, local shopping, live art, and tarot card readings and henna tattoos for $10 a person.
Ultimate Galentine’s Day Celebration at Rain, 518 E. Douglas: This downtown Wichita bar is putting on its inaugural Galentine’s Day party on Wednesday, and it will feature “laughs, libations and love” and a night of “Bitchy Bingo” with $20 bingo cards. Proceeds benefit the Meaningful Life Foundation.
Ditch the Date at Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich Road: Wichita’s new restaurant and entertainment venue opens Monday, and on Thursday, it’s offering an event that’s designed for singles or couples. It invites attendees to enjoy heavy appetizers and two drink tickets and to give pickle ball a try. Tickets are $25 in advance at eventbrite.com or $30 at the door.
Love Stinks, Let’s Drink at Aloft, 3642 N. Oliver: Aloft Wichita and Sway Ballroom & Latin Dance Studio are teaming up for an anti-Valentine’s Day party on Thursday that will feature signature cocktails, live music, a photo booth and ballroom and Latin dance demonstrations. Admission is free, and guests will pay for food and drink they order.
Let’s Do Valentine’s Day Different at Reverie, 2202 E. Douglas: This coffee shop is ditching its previous Valentine’s Day tradition of a “Coffee by Candlelight” party for couples and offering a party that is also appropriate for singles and groups of friends. Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, it will offer unique coffee drinks, cocktails and food items, and there will be no cover charge or tickets required. Among the items on the menu: the “Heartbreaker,” which is a strawberry mocha with a chocolate ganache dipped strawberry on the side, and “To the Moon and Back,” a cocktail featuring vodka and rum shaken with lime juice, kiwi puree, strawberry simple syrup and an egg white.
Anti-Valentine’s Party at Fever Night Life, 116 N. Mead: This Old Town dance club is throwing an anti-Valentine’s Day “singles” party from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday with no cover charge and half-price drinks all night. Must be 21 to enter. To make reservations, call 316-227-9727.
Anti Valentine Party at The Tin Lizard, inside the Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane: This casino restaurant is putting on its anti-Valentine’s Day party from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. It will feature all kinds of food and drink specials, including anti-drinks such as “Cupid’s Curse” and “Crushed Creamsicle.”
