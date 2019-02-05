What happened to College Hill Creamery? A new business appears in Wichita’s Clifton Square

If you’ve driven past College Hill Creamery in Wichita’s Clifton Square recently, you might have noticed that it’s no longer College Hill Creamery.
The business, which has operated in a converted house in the shopping center since 2013, has a new name: Flavors Coffee and Ice Cream Bar.
It has the same owners, however: Ryan and Stephanie Nall, who bought the shop from its founders three years ago. Since then, they’ve been experimenting with different hour and approaches, said Stephanie Nall, and recently, they decided to re-brand the business as a coffee shop that also serves ice cream.
Doing that required a name change, Stephanie said, since a “creamery” is an ice cream shop. The couple changed the signage a little more than a week ago and are still working on changing the business name online and on social media.
“We still want to be known as the spot for ice cream in College Hill but also as the spot to get a great coffee and espresso drinks,” she said.
In November, the couple decided to restore their morning hours and are now opening at 9 a.m. every day but Sunday. They serve several kinds of coffee drinks from local brewers like Nitro Joe’s, Reverie and Cafe Indigo. They also serve locally made Inspirit Kombucha and Leaf Logic tea.
They’re also selling baked goods in the morning, including scones, quiches and coffee cakes, and they’re experimenting with unique homemade items like blue corn muffins as well as their own coffee flavored ice cream.
“We would love for people to make Flavors their community meeting spot over coffee and or ice cream,” Stephanie said.
The shop’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays
For more information, call 316-260-5511.
