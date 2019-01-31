How to try soup from a dozen Wichita restaurants in one place — and keep the bowl

It’s Super Bowl weekend, which in Wichita always means that it’s time for a punny but delicious lunch.
On Friday, Inter-Faith Ministries will be putting on its 19th annual SOUPer Bowl. It’s a fundraiser that allows people to sample soups provided by a long list of local restaurants and keep the pottery bowl that the soup is served in.
The lunch happens from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 525 N. Broadway. Tickets are $20 at the door.
Among the restaurants that will be providing soup for the event are Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, Larkspur, Zoe’s Kitchen, The Anchor, College Hill Deli, Carrabba’s, Hereford House, Freddy’s and The Artichoke. Bread will be provided by Planet Sub, Great Harvest Bread Co. and Il Vicino, and The Spice Merchant will serve coffee and tea.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The soup bowls were made by students from Gardiner Elementary and by potters from Wichita Pottery.
For more information, call 316-264-9303.
Comments