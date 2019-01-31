A popular burger chain is adding the only thing it was missing in its Wichita stores

It has thick, fresh-cut fries. It has big, juicy burgers.
Now, one of Wichita’s favorite burger restaurants — Five Guys — is getting something any respectable burger restaurant must have: milkshakes.
You can even get a bacon milkshake.
So far, only one of Wichita’s three Five Guys restaurants — the downtown store at 1021 E. Douglas — has them. But Jay Miller, the local Five Guys franchisee, said that he hopes to be serving them in the east-side store at 2929 N. Rock Road and the west-side store at 2616 N. Maize Road by the end of the year.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Five Guys chain started introducing milkshakes in their stores in 2014, but they recently expanded the number of flavors it offered and the number of stores it offered shakes in.
The shake menu has a variety of flavors, Miller said, and people can customize their shakes with mix-ins like bacon bits, Oreo cookie pieces, peanut butter, salted caramel, bananas and more. There’s even a coffee-flavored shake.
Jay Miller and his brother, Jeff, previously had two Rita’s Italian Ice stores in Wichita, one attached to their east-side Five Guys store and one attached to their downtown store. They closed both of those in late 2016.
But the addition of shakes will give their customers a new dessert option, and a new reason to visit in the summer, Jay Miller said.
“Burgers, fries and a shake — it’s very American,” he said. “And these are very good.”
Comments