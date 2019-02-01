Dining With Denise Neil

It’s the Year of the Pig, and Wichita restaurants will celebrate all week

By Denise Neil

February 01, 2019 11:39 AM

Children give money to the dragon during the Tri Pho Lion Dance Team performance at Saigon Restaurant. They were there to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (February 19, 2015)
The Year of the Pig starts on Tuesday, when people across the world will be celebrating the Lunar New Year.

In Wichita, the week surrounding the holiday always includes lots of lion and dragon dancing and food specials at local restaurants. Here are some of the places Wichita can celebrate and take in a meal. Celebrations start this weekend and continue through next.

Saturday:

Mama Nith’s Crawfish, 604 S. Topeka: This new “Viet-Cajun” restaurant will have Dragon Dancers at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, along with special menu items.

Sunday:

Oh Yeah! China Bistro, 3101 N. Rock Road: The restaurant will celebrate the Lunar New Year at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday with Dragon Dancers.

Tuesday:

Saigon Oriental Restaurant, 1103 N. Broadway: This restaurant wasn’t able to book Dragon Dancers this year, but owner Hanh Bui has a big day of “Lucky Money” planned. As per tradition, he’ll give each customer who visits an envelope, each of which will contains a lottery ticket or cash ranging from $1 up to $20.

Saigon Bistro, 3123 E. Pawnee: Lion Dancers will perform at the restaurant at noon.

Pho Special, 2409 E. Pawnee: Lion Dancers will perform at 12:30 p.m.

Thai Binh Supermarket, 1530 W. 21st St. This mega Asian grocery store will welcome Lion Dancers at 5:20 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Pho Special, 2409 E. Pawnee: Dragon Dancers will return to this restaurant at 12:15 on Saturday.

Pho Cuong, 6605 E. 37th St. N.: Lion Dancers will travel out east to perform at this restaurant at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Saigon Bistro, 3123 E. Pawnee: Another round of Lion Dancing is planned at 1:30 p.m.

ICTea, 3300 N. Rock Road: Dragon Dancers will perform at 3 p.m.

Denise Neil

