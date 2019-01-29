Will Shamrock Shakes return? How can I get free bacon? Two McDonald’s questions answered

A couple of pieces of news from the McDonald’s front:
The first one has to do with bacon.
On Tuesday, Jan. 29, (that’s today) diners can get something that they usually can’t get at McDonald’s. And they can get it for free.
Bacon.
Starting on Wednesday, McDonald’s restaurants across the nation, including in Wichita, will for a limited time sell three classic menu items with bacon added onto them: the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder, and fries, which during the promotion also can be topped with cheddar cheese sauce.
To promote the bacon specials, from 4 to 5 p.m. today, Jan. 29, the restaurants are offering a bacon happy hour where customers can receive one order of two half-pieces of Applewood smoked bacon for free on the side of any order.
While I had McDonald’s attention, I wanted to find out about another limited-time special that Wichita missed out on last year: the minty green Shamrock Shake, a sweet harbinger of spring.
The shakes were available last year in “select locations,” but Wichita wasn’t one of them, leading to outrage among local devotees.
But luck is on Wichita’s side this year. Shamrock Shakes will return in early February and will sell until late March, said Michael Lane of Lane Enterprises, which owns 40 McDonald’s in the Wichita area.
