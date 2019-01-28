Watch as a rowdy stein hoisting competition completes a very German night at Prost

You know that feeling you get when you have an experience in Wichita that makes you feel like you’re not in Wichita?
I got it back on opening night at Intrust Bank Arena in 2010. I also frequently get it when I visit a new Wichita restaurant in a space where there’s never been a restaurant before.
I got it again on Saturday night when I went to Prost near Central and Hillside to help judge the new German restaurant’s first Stein Hoisting Competition. It was also my first visit to Prost since the restaurant opened.
The place was packed when I showed up for judging duty at 7 p.m. (the hoisting started at 8 p.m.) naively believing I’d be able to sit down and order a jagerschnitzel before the competition started. But the place was packed — literally standing room only. So we put our name on the list and hoped for the best.
We passed the time drinking big German beers and watching the staff, dressed up in traditional German outfits, scurry around the restaurant. At 8 p.m., the judges and competitors were summoned to the upstairs section of the restaurant for the contest, and it was pretty dramatic.
Prost had managed to attract a large group of male competitors, and they stood facing each other on either side of a long table. Each was given a giant stein full of beer, each of which weighed about 5 pounds. Prost co-owner Austin English, shouting while standing on top of a table, explained the rules: Hold the beer straight out at shoulder height. No excessive leaning. If any beer spills, you’re out.
And then the contest was on. It was kind of hard to watch as time went on. Several of the competitors turned bright red and started sweating profusely. Their steins would shake, the beer would threaten to slosh onto the table, and then they’d give up.
The ladies went next, and even though there were only six of them, the competition was just as stiff.
It all took place under a canopy of German flags overhead, and everyone whooped and cheered with enthusiasm, occasionally shouting out German drinking terms. It was probably quite a sight to the people driving past the restaurant on Central.
In the end, two male and two female winners were named. The male qualifiers were Joshua Rodrock and Travis Burch, who each held their steins for a little more than five minutes. The female qualifiers were Nikki Green and Stephanie Golden, who keep the steins hoisted for just over three minutes.
And afterward, I got my schnitzel. We’d finally got a seat to try Prost’s jagerschnitzel, pretzels with dip, bierocks and brats.
On Saturday night in Wichita, I felt like I wasn’t in Wichita. I felt like I was in another town — maybe even another country. I like that kind of night.
Prost has partnered with the U.S. Steinholding Association to put on sanctioned competitions on the last Saturday of each month. The next contest will be on Feb. 23.
Competitors pay $25 each and their entry also will get them a T-shirt and a liter of beer.
The two monthly winners will earn a chance to complete in the restaurant’s Tournament of Champions in August, and the winners there will get airfare to Chicago to compete in the regional Stein Hoisting competition. Regional winners win a trip to New York City for nationals, and national winners win a trip to Germany.
People who want to participate should go by the restaurant at 2721 E. Central to sign up.
