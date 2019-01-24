Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

January doldrums cured each year by this comfort food feast at a Wichita church

By Denise Neil

January 24, 2019 05:01 AM

It’s chicken and noodle weekend in Wichita.
It’s chicken and noodle weekend in Wichita. Dave Williams Correspondent
It’s chicken and noodle weekend in Wichita. Dave Williams Correspondent

January can be one long cold, depressing, sad holiday letdown.

That is until one of the best church dinners in town shows up on the calendar. On Saturday, the annual St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s Chicken Noodle Dinner returns for its 73rd installment.

The dinner will be at the church, 1356 N. Broadway, and it will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees will be treated to an all-you-can-eat meal of homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, bread, pie, cake and drinks. Tickets are $10 for adults, free for children 6 and under.

The dinner is a big undertaking for the small church, and each year, it feeds around 2,500 people. Volunteers work for weeks preparing the dinner and use more than 3,600 eggs, 1,000 pounds of poultry, 800 pounds of flour, 700 pounds of cabbage and 100 loaves of bread. The dinner usually raises about $23,000, which is used by the men’sclub and gulid to supplement the church budget and finance its missions.

Carry outs also are available. Tickets are available at the door or by calling the church at 316-267-3263.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

  Comments  