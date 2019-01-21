Popular Wichita pizza restaurant offering a rare buy one, get one deal

For the past couple of years, Wichita’s two Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza restaurants have celebrated Pi Day, also known as March 14, with a deal: buy any pizza on the menu for $3.14.
The promotion has proven exceedingly popular, and both years, fans have crowded into Wichita’s two Il Vicino restaurants to take advantage of the deal.
Now, the bosses at Wichita’s Il Vicino restaurants have decided to offer an equally eye-catching January deal. Between now and Jan. 31, anyone who visits either Il Vicino (4817 E. Douglas or 2132 N. Rock Road in Bradley Fair) can buy one pizza and get a pizza of equal or lesser value for free.
People who frequent Il Vicino, and who (like me) obsessively collect “punches” on a customer loyalty card to qualify for a free pizza, know that this is a very good deal. The restaurant’s fanciest pizza costs $11.95.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The deal is good for either a small or a full-size pizza, but it’s available to dine-in customers only.
I’ll see you there.
Comments