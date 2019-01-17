Dining With Denise Neil

6S Steakhouse celebrating its birthday, KC Chiefs with $20 all-you-can-eat buffet

By Denise Neil

January 17, 2019 01:43 PM

The west side’s 6S Steakhouse is not a sports bar.

But as a way to thank its customers for their support during the fine-dining restaurant’s first year in business — and as a way to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs — 6S will take on a bit of a sports bar atmosphere on Sunday.

The restaurant is now selling $20 tickets to al all-you-can eat buffet of “elevated bar food” made by Chef Kayson Chong that will be served from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, which is coincides with the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.

The buffet will include items like wings, sliders and calamari, and people who buy tickets can watch the game together on a 75-inch television set up in the restaurant’s backroom.

During the event, the restaurant will also be running drink specials including cocktails that start at $1.

6S is a high-end restaurant owned by Brandon Steven, who completely transformed the former Players restaurant space. The restaurant opened on Jan. 20, 2018.

Tickets to the party are available at eventbrite.com.

Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

