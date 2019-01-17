Delano’s dessert restaurant is now offering a bakery-focused lunch, too

At first, Milkfloat at 535 W. Douglas in Delano served dessert and dessert only.
Then, over the summer, its customers persuaded the owner to branch out into savory breakfast items like biscuit sandwiches, quiche and biscuits and gravy.
Now, the 2-year-old restaurant is expanding again and has just started offering lunch. It enticed customers this week with a tempting Facebook photo of its grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup special.
Owner Cliff Bragg said it was once again customers who pushed him to make a change.
“We just had so many requests for a savory lunch option around the noon hour,” he said.
The staff is starting slowly with the lunch menu, which will have a “strong bakery focus,” Bragg said. Lunch will feature sandwiches made on house-baked breads, and Milkfloat is also baking its own chips. It’ll also make daily soups, and there’s also an entree salad on the menu.
For now, it’s offering a couple of different options each day. So far this week, they’ve served lentil soup, chicken and noodle soup, and a fried egg and bacon sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
“We’re going to be offering different things like that that really still fit within our vision,” he said.
Lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. If there’s demand, Bragg said, he might expand the hours.
Milkfloat opened in October 2016 offering a big menu of desserts and coffee.
