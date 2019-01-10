A new approach for Wichita’s Dempsey’s Biscuit Co.: Less dinner, more brunch

When the word “biscuit” is a part of your name, it turns out, diners don’t necessarily think about you at dinner time.
That’s what Sebastian Gordon and his crew have discovered in the two years since they opened Dempsey’s Biscuit Co., a restaurant serving homemade biscuits and Nashville-style hot chicken at 3425 E. Douglas.
They do, however, think about you at brunch, and Dempsey’s weekend brunch service has been one of its most popular attractions.
With the new year starting, Gordon said — and with the departure of head chef Bill Crites, who left late last year to take a new job at Hooray Ranch — Dempsey’s Biscuit Co. is changing things up and focusing on what it does best.
“Since Bill left, we’ve been trying to figure out what are our strengths and what are our weaknesses,” Gordon said. “I don’t think a lot of people were going to a biscuit co. for dinner. It was an uphill battle.”
Dempsey’s has eliminated dinner hours during the week but has started offering its popular brunch, which includes dishes like biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, quiche and inventive takes on eggs Benedict, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Previously, brunch was a Saturday and Sunday thing only.
The new brunch menu also features many of the most popular lunch offerings from the original menu, including Dempsey’s chicken sandwiches and salads.
The restaurant’s new hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for brunch and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for dinner.
Another change Dempsey’s Biscuit Co. is making: It has eliminated its counter service and now will have waiters and waitresses taking orders.
Gordon said that table service seemed more appropriate for the new approach, so the menu boards are gone and now he’s hired servers who can work morning hours.
“Our brunches are the greatest thing ever,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun, and it’s really busy. People always have wonderful things to say about it, so we thought, ‘Let’s just combine the best parts of our lunch and brunch menus.’”
