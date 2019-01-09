Wichita restaurant closed until spring because of ‘family emergency’

Longtime fans of My Tho know that the little Vietnamese restaurant at 500 E. Central tends to close for long periods from time-to-time — for family vacations, for remodeling jobs, etc.
Now, the restaurant is closed again and it doesn’t look like it will be re-opened until spring.
A hand-written sign in the door says that the restaurant is closed “due to a family emergency” and that it will reopen in April.
My Tho, which is set up in a former pool hall at the corner of Central and Emporia, is a favorite place for Vietnamese pho in Wichita and often makes local chefs’ lists of favorite Wichita restaurants.
I’ll let you know when it reopens, but at the meantime, quality pho is also available just blocks away from My Tho at Saigon, 1103 N. Broadway, Little Saigon, 1015 N. Broadway and Pho Hien, 1750 N. Broadway.
