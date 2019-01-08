Wichita may have lost its ‘fantasy’ steak house, but a replacement has already opened

A city never wants to lose a restaurant with a name as colorful as “Osaka Fantasy Steak House of Japan.”
But, alas, last year Wichita in fact lost its fantasy steak house. Osaka closed after 24 years in business — the first 12 at 7130 W. Maple and the last 12 at 6821 W. Taft.
The Osaka building — which backs up to T.J. Maxx — is no longer empty, though. A new Japanese steakhouse has already moved in and opened.
Over the weekend, Mike Lam opened Nagasaki Steakhouse in the space. Though it has its own menu, it’s nearly identical to Osaka and serves Japanese hibachi meals made live by a performing chef.
It even has the same phone number as Osaka: 316-945-0333.
Nagasaki accepts reservations. Its hour are 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
